Big pay bump for new Selwyn councillors

The incoming Selwyn district councillors will potentially get a 26% pay increase, while the mayor is set for a 5.9% rise.

The increase isn’t anywhere near as significant in Ashburton, where it's only 1.2%.

Currently, Selwyn councillors earn $58,613 following a 3.7% increase on July 1, but the pool of money set aside for their salaries is jumping by 26% after October's local body elections due to the rapidly growing population.

The Remuneration Authority is an independent body that sets the pay for elected members, which is funded through rates.

The Authority has determined a pay increase for the sitting council from July 1 through to the election, and a second rise after the election.

In Selwyn, it is a modest 3.7% increase for the sitting council but a much bigger post-election boost.

The councillor pool increased $21,886 (3.7%) from July 1, up to $597,857, but post-election it will rise a further 26% to $754,690.

The division of the pool will be determined by the incoming council, but typically, the deputy mayor's role receives a larger share, and the other nine councillors receive the same amount.

The Authority also determined Mayor Sam Broughton’s salary increased 3.7% to $158,082 from July 1, and the next mayor of Selwyn will be on $167,420 – a further 5.9% increase.

Ashburton's pay rises

In Ashburton, the increases are much lower.

Mayor Neil Brown received a 3.8% salary increase, to $142,829.

The next mayor of Ashburton will be on a salary of $148,924, a 4.2% ($6095) increase.

The Authority determined a 3.8% pay increase for the sitting council, from July 1, with a further 1.2% increase after the election.

That has Deputy Mayor Liz McMillan’s salary go from $82,963 to $86,116, and the councillors jump up $1800, taking them to $49,809.

Those figures will get a further 1.2% bump after the election with the post-election remuneration pool to be shared among councillors, excluding the mayor, jumping to $490,425.

Democracy and engagement group manager Toni Durham said the councillor salaries will depend on the incoming council’s decision around deputy mayor and any structural changes for the next term.

Ashburton has usually opted to have the deputy mayor on a higher salary, and the eight councillors on the same salary.

Based on those arrangements, the next deputy mayor could be on $87,149 and the councillors on $50,409.

The Methven Community Board will also receive a 7.9% pay bump.

The new chairperson will receive $6466 (up from $5990), and the other four members will get $3233 (previously $2995).

By Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter

