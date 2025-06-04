Victim named from fatal Timaru crash

The crash blocked Evans St, State Highway 1, in Timaru, for several hours. Photo: NZTA

Police have named the person who died following a crash on State Highway 1 in Timaru.

He was James Campbell McKenzie, 69, from Timaru.

Enquiries into the crash, which happened on May 21, were ongoing, police said in a statement.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Evans St, between Pringle and Belfield Sts, about 9.50am, it was reported on the day of the crash.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi had earlier said the crash had closed SH1 to northbound traffic, but advised about 2.40pm that the road had fully reopened.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Washdyke and Timaru stations were also sent to the scene.