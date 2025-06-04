Improvements planned for Christchurch park

Photo: Christchurch City Council

A fenced dog exercise area, two walking paths and new trees are being planned as part of improvements to Halswell Quarry Park.

“Halswell Quarry Park is a popular community space, used by lots of different groups of people – including people with dogs,” Christchurch City Council head of parks Rupert Bool says.

“There’s been a significant increase in visitors to the park’s dog exercise area, and we’ve had requests from the community to make some changes to the way dogs are managed in the area.”

There are currently no fenced areas in the southwest where dog owners can exercise their dogs off leash, in a dedicated space that allows dogs to play in a controlled environment.

“We’re proposing to fence the exercise area to help separate different park users and accommodate the increasing number of people with dogs using the area,” Bool says.

Halswell Quarry Park. Photo: Christchurch City Council

The planned fenced area will be larger than the current section and will incorporate the lower field and a new area towards Kennedys Bush Road.

The plan is also looking at allocating an area for native forest planting and creating two walking tracks – one inside the dog exercise area and an extension of the existing accessible track around the outside.

The proposed improvements to Halswell Quarry Park are open for feedback until 29 June.

A plan for a new dog park in southwest Christchurch is also out for consultation.

“With urban growth in the area and an increased demand for dog park facilities, we’re proposing creating an additional dog park in the southwest,” Bool says.

Staff are investigating appropriate sites for this. In the meantime, people can provide feedback on what they would like to see at this dog park.