Thousands sign petition to ban fireworks

MPs Greg Fleming and Jenny Marcroft, and Animates' Nathalie Moolenschot, with Frankie the golden doodle in the centre. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

More 90,000 humans - and tens of thousands of animals - have signed a petition in support of a ban on the public sale of fireworks.

The Pawprint Petition was presented to Parliament and was received by National MP Greg Fleming.

As well as the human signatures, the petition was supplemented by nearly 80,000 additional paw, hoof prints and marks from pets of concerned owners.

Petition organisers Animates said loud explosions from the letting off of fireworks - purchased around the celebration of Guy Fawkes night - created "extreme stress", leading to injuries, fatalities and missing animals.

They said banning the sale of fireworks was crucial to protect animals from unnecessary fear, distress and harm.

Fireworks impact pets, livestock, zoo animals and wildlife - vets association

The New Zealand Veterinary Association spokesperson Sally Cory said fireworks caused stress and anxiety in pets, livestock, zoo animals and wildlife.

"Every year, veterinarians are called to see horses that have been badly injured by panicking and running through fences, attempting to jump out of paddocks, or have run on to roads, endangering themselves and motorists.

"Cats and dogs often get anxious and try to flee when fireworks are going off. As a result many each year are injured. Large animals in general suffer from fear and stress related to fireworks and the impact of fireworks on wildlife is also a recognised issue," Corry said.

Pawprint Petition 'a world's first'

Animates general manager of marketing Nathalie Moolenschot told RNZ the signatures were gathered over six months and the inclusion of the animals pawprints and marks was likely to be "a world's first".

"Just having [fireworks] available in New Zealand for sale for a couple of days a year enables people to stockpile them which means that they're being lit all throughout the year.

"Owners are unable to protect their pets and livestock during those times," Moolenschot said.

She said she was thrilled that the large response to the petition was now a matter of official record.