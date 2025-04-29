Flower farm on the market after more than 75 years of family ownership

John Gunn is retiring from the flower growing business and selling the Horotane Valley farm operated by his family for more than 75 years. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

John Gunn, a passionate flower horticulturalist, is putting his picturesque Christchurch farm on the market, ending more than 75 years of family ownership.

The 72-year-old Horotane Valley resident admits it is a bittersweet moment.

Although he is still fit and loves his work, he and wife Rosemary are ready to retire and travel - and their children aren’t interested in taking over Gunns Flowers.

“I’d like to carry on until I’m 80. I’m fit and healthy and never wanted to do anything else, but we’ve always had a plan to retire and travel,” Gunn said.

His 1.6ha farm in Horotane Valley, near Heathcote, has a capital value of about $1.2 million.

Gunn loves his work and finds satisfaction in delivering flowers for special occasions like weddings and funerals.

“Having mothers and daughters come out here to pick out wedding flowers is just great.”

He started growing and selling flowers in 2001 after nearly three decades of selling mostly apricots, plums and celery.

“I was able to turn my hobby into a business and I just love it,” he said.

Gunn’s father, Donald, bought the land in 1949 from the Hill family using a government rehabilitation loan for returned World War 2 servicemen.

The Hills had settled on the property in 1917, and it has never been publicly listed for sale – until now.

The farm is located on Horotane Valley Rd. Photo: Harcourts

Horotane Valley is known as a “sun trap” ideal for stone fruit like apricots and plums.

Gunn said the area thrived after the war until the mid-1960s when new people took over some farms and “lacked the skills” to make a profit.

“Where we are positioned in the valley is quite unique. We get sun all day and there’s no shadow. With the right skills you can grow very well out here,” he said.

After the death of his father, Gunn bought out the shares in the farm held by his mother and two sisters in 1979 and continued growing the farm’s legacy.

Facing tough times with produce, he switched to flowers – a move that paid off.

Over nearly 25 years, Gunn has built a successful flower growing business with his produce available at community markets, florists and grocery stores across the country.

John Gunn. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Gunn also enjoys donating flowers for good causes.

“We make little arrangements for sick children and families at Ranui House. I get a lot out of that personally,” he said.

Gunn and his wife will continue to live in their home next to the farm, which has been divided off from the farming property which is being sold.

The property includes two greenhouses, two sheds, and a pump house. It also has a rare resource consent – the only property in the valley without an existing house to have one – making it easier for a new owner to build.

“This is a rare chance to build in one of Christchurch’s most sought-after locations,” said real estate agent Lynton Hubber.

Gunn hopes a buyer will carry on the flower business, but it is not a deal-breaker for a potential sale.