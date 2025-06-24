Donation moves sporting complex a step closer

After years of wear and tear, the tennis courts at the Akaroa Recreation Ground have become dangerous and unusable for casual sports. Photo: Supplied

A group of Banks Peninsula volunteers pushing to get a multi-purpose sports complex over the line are “absolutely blown away” by a generous donation from a local business.

Formed in 2018, Banks Peninsula Sport and Recreation Inc (BPSR) have been working to upgrade Akaroa's derelict sports courts.

Cracked and largely unusable, plans are in place for a development that will see two tennis courts resurfaced and a multi-purpose all-weather synthetic grass court installed, creating an accessible sports complex for the entire community to use.

Now BPSR is a step closer to realising its goal after Akaroa Salmon donated $10,000 towards the project.

"We couldn’t believe it. They’re in the harbour, they’re part of the community. It’s fantastic that they’re giving back such a significant donation to the community,” said BPSR secretary Jan Whitehead.

"We’re absolutely blown away. A local identity, such as Akaroa Salmon, supporting us is huge.

"Giving back to our community is what we’re all about, so having a local business think the same way is massive.”

While Akaroa Salmon sponsors a long list of sports teams in the community, marketing and sales manager Nik Mavromatis said the donation was a big one for them.

"It’s a considerable sum so we had to sort out what our priorities were, but we took it to the board, and they said ‘yes’.

"We’re really committed to looking after the local community, so this was a really good one in terms of supporting the people that are living out there with kids,” Mavromatis said.

"Creating a space for them to play and have fun, for us that’s really important. It’s just about being part of the local community.

"These things need support to keep them going and we’re happy to help."

Whitehead said the current courts in Akaroa are “tired and neglected”.

She was not surprised when the community was strongly in favour of the proposed new sports complex when it went out for consultation in 2020.

With a cost of more than $150,000 for the upgrade work, BPSR are close to reaching its goal, with just $50,000 remaining.

“Our idea is community usage, so our kids aren’t having to travel all the way to Christchurch to participate in sport,” Whitehead said.

"The sports complex is for our entire community to keep active, connect with each other and have a go. It will be amazing once it's finished.”