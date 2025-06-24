Property where woman found had been empty for years

Flowers and candles laid on the driveway of a property on Gracefield Ave, where police found Elisabeth Nicholls' body. Photo: RNZ / Anna Sargent

Christchurch police have confirmed a body found at a property in the central city on Sunday is missing woman Elisabeth Nicholls.

The 79-year-old, who suffered from dementia, walked out of the Margaret Stoddart Retirement Village in Riccarton on the evening of 4 June, only hours after being admitted for respite care.

On Sunday, Nicholls' body was discovered by police in Gracefield Ave, just 250 metres from her home.

She was formally identified on Monday.

Gracefield Ave residents told RNZ they were shocked.

Mora Dickson, who lived a few doors down from where Nicholls was found, said people had not been out and about much because of the cold weather.

"It's a surprise. I wish I'd seen something," she said.

She said the property Nicholls was found at had been empty for years.

The Margaret Stoddart Retirement Village was run by Ryman Healthcare.

Elisabeth Nicholls. Photo: Supplied

In a statement, Ryman chief operating officer Marsha Cadman said the company was supporting its residents and team members in the village and continuing to liaise with police.

"Ryman, along with our Margaret Stoddart Village team, are terribly saddened by the news that a body has been found in the search for Elisabeth Nicholls. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Elisabeth's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time," she said.

The company would work with Health NZ to look into what happened, a Ryman spokesperson said.

Nicholls was referred to the village for respite care by Health NZ.

"Our contracts with them set out the level of care to be provided. Margaret Stoddart Village provides only rest home level care, whereby residents are able to come and go independently. This is not a dementia care facility," the spokesperson said.

In a statement, Health New Zealand Te Waipounamu regional commissioner Chiquita Hansen said the agency acknowledged the past few weeks had been a distressing time for Nicholls' loved ones.

"We will work with Ryman to look into what happened, which is standard practice, but for now our priority is working with Police and family at this difficult time," she said.

Nicholls arrived at the retirement village on the morning of 4 June and was last seen at 6.01pm.

"At 6.20pm, team members at the village became aware that Elisabeth may have chosen to leave, on what was her first night at the village, and immediately commenced a search of the premise," Ryman said.

"A village search was undertaken including a search of each room, shared space and the rest home grounds, followed by contacting next of kin. As is standard protocol, if a resident is still unable to be located following this process, we then contact police."

The last confirmed sighting of Nicholls was over an hour later at the Chateau on the Park Hotel in Riccarton, about 500 metres from the retirement village.

Following her disappearance, police and Land Search and Rescue volunteers scoured areas of the city to find Nicholls.

Pleas were made for the public to check their backyards and anywhere she might have taken refuge.

In a statement, Nicholls' family said they were very saddened and relieved she had been found on Sunday.

The family was very grateful for everyone's efforts in looking for her, particularly police and members of the Christchurch public.

Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan said on Sunday he hoped the discovery would help provide some closure for her family and loved ones.

The death would be referred to the coroner.