'Like doing a workout at a fitness concert': Brother's death spurred desire to succeed on world stage

A South Island mother of three who tested her limits against the ‘‘fittest people on the planet’’ says she was spurred on by the tragic murder of her brother.

Lia Bezett, 49, came second in the pro 45 to 49-year-old women’s category at the Hyrox world championships in Chicago recently, placing her within the top 1% of athletes.

She said Hyrox was a hybrid fitness race that involved eight workouts, including sandbag lunges, farmer’s carries and sled pulls separated by 1km runs.

Ms Bezett, who is from Dundein, said the tragic death of her brother Brent Andrew Bacon motivated her to succeed at the event.

Mr Bacon was beaten to death in 2019 with a cricket bat.

Lia Bezett placed 2nd in the world in the Women’s 45–49 age group at the HYROX World Champs. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

She said his death undoubtedly triggered a desire to be the master of her own destiny.

‘‘While his death was tragic, his life was a bit of a roller-coaster.

‘‘There’s no question my outcome was going to be better than my brother’s just because of my choices.

‘‘He had issues with drugs and mental health and I never had issues with drugs or mental health to the degree that he has.’’

Ms Bezett said competing in Hyrox was about pushing her limits.

She said working out was part of reclaiming herself in her career and motherhood and finding a space for her to flourish without the pressures of the world.

Previously a talented runner, Ms Bezett was in a car accident when she was 17 and put exercise on hold while she was at university, built her career and had children.

But once her children were older she decided to go back to the gym.

‘‘I decided I need to put myself first and I started getting up early to go to the gym.’’

Ms Bezett trains twice a day because it is important for her to stay moving and fit. She said it was amazing to be in Chicago among the top 1% Hyrox athletes in the world.

‘‘You’ve got the fittest people on the planet in one place, so the atmosphere is electrifying.

‘‘It’s like doing a workout at a fitness concert.’’

