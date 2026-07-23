Police are trying to find three men who attacked a person while they were fishing in a Christchurch river.

The three men assaulted the person next to the Avon River at the corner of Retreat Rd and Avonside Dr about 8.30pm last Friday.

Police said the victim needed medical attention.

The offenders then fled the area in a dark-coloured sedan, believed to be a Peugeot.

Police are asking for witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident, to come forward.

“Additionally, if you have CCTV in the area at the time, please review the footage.

“If the offenders or vehicle were captured on video, please provide these to Police,” police said.