Press Lane was once the main thoroughfare between Cathedral Square and Gloucester St. It was a sometimes dangerous spot after dark, with a few hiding places for people to lurk.

A big steel gate was eventually installed at the Square end to stop people loitering from the nearby fast food outlets and allow staff from the adjacent Press newspaper relatively safe passage from the Gloucester St end. But that was pre-earthquake. Now the lane has been transformed, with a new lighting installation and mural, into the Performing Arts Precinct.

Press Lane was once the main thoroughfare between Cathedral Square and Gloucester St. Photo: Facebook

The project features a mural by Christchurch artist Ellie Compton, eight creatively programmed lights, displaying eight distinct lighting sequences, supported by ground-level wayfinding lights along Press Lane.

The transformation was completed with Compton’s artwork. She was inspired by the history of Press Lane and the live performances.

The artwork aims to provide a sense of jubilation and anticipation for visitors to the Performing Arts Precinct. It has been delivered through the city council’s enliven places programme.

Artist Ellie Compton's mural was inspired by the history of Press Lane. Photo: CCC

Compton said the mural draws on the area’s character and architectural history with her distinct black-and-white style. She has also branched out to incorporate some colour.

“It's been awesome coming up with the design to get the history of the area across. What I really wanted was for people to see themselves in the mural,” she said.

There's plenty to explore in the artwork, such as the old Press Building, past music events, a comedy club and people enjoying eating out with friends.

Said Compton: “I used a virtual reality headset to map out the mural on the wall and then got painting. It's been a big job but also really rewarding seeing it come to life.”

The lighting design was developed by Kevin Cawley from Total Lighting Ltd, who also created the exterior lighting programmes for the Isaac Theatre Royal.

The new lighting visually links Press Lane with the theatre, strengthening the connection between the Square and the wider Performing Arts Precinct.

City council head of planning and consents, Mark Stevenson, said the project demonstrates how creativity can enhance the city centre.

“Projects like this add vibrancy to a key part of the central city and help people feel safe while moving about the city, especially after dark.”