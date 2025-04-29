Plan to add more buses to Rangiora-Cashmere route

The new electric buses are helping to improve the frequency of Environment Canterbury’s core bus routes. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Environment Canterbury plans to boost its Rangiora to Cashmere bus route - if it can get the funding.

ECan councillors and staff were joined by Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon, Christchurch city councillors, local MPs and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency staff to mark the service uplift of the No 7 (Queenspark to Halswell) bus route on Monday, with five new electric buses added to the route.

In thanking ECan’s partners for their support, chairperson Craig Pauling reminded NZTA of its plans to add more electric buses to the No 1 (Rangiora to Cashmere) and 5 (Rolleston to New Brighton) bus routes to increase their frequency.

ECan is continuing to talk to NZTA about its plans to boost its five core bus routes, Pauling said.

The Orbiter and No 3 (Airport to Sumner) bus routes have already been given a service uplift, with buses every 10 minutes on weekdays.

‘‘There is a massive process involved in getting these approved.

‘‘But we need to keep doing the work. If you’ve done the work it is more likely to get approved.’’

The Greater Christchurch population is expected to pass 700,000 over the next decade and approach one million over 30 years.

Te Kaha Stadium and the Metro Sports Facility are due to open in the central city next year, with limited parking available.

‘‘I would say most people don’t know where the bus interchange is, but it is only 1km from Te Kaha, so when that first game is on, the bus is good option,’’ Pauling said.

ECan arranged a short ride around the central city on one of the new electric buses on Monday morning, with deputy chairperson Deon Swiggs providing commentary.

He said improving service levels on the five core routes was ‘‘absolutely critical’’ to make public transport a viable option.

‘‘During peak times those buses are already full and we know patronage is growing, so by having more buses on the route it will ease the pressure.’’

Gordon regularly takes the bus to attend meetings in the city and said Waimakariri is ‘‘well served’’ by the bus network.

He is keen to explore trackless trams as an option to realise the goal of mass rapid transit for Greater Christchurch.

‘‘It doesn’t require as much in-ground infrastructure or disruption to the transport network.

‘‘It would be good to get one here and at least trial it.’’

He acknowledged residents in outlying towns like Amberley and Ashburton have made submissions for bus services to be extended.

‘‘I do know with the park and ride service from Rangiora and Kaiapoi, people from Amberley and further afield make use of the service.

‘‘It is about being part of Canterbury and as we grow looking at how we can connect those districts, if they would like to be included.’’

Pauling said extending bus services to towns like Amberley or Ashburton will require targeted rates, which is considerably more than the existing rate to support community vehicle trusts.

ECan supports community vehicle trusts in Amberley, Amuri, Cheviot, Hanmer, Hawarden and Waikari, Kaikōura, Waimakariri, Darfield, Ellesmere, Ashburton, Fairlie, Geraldine, Pleasant Point, Temuka, Twizel and Tekapo, Waimate, and Waitaki Valley.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.