Christchurch surf club searching for its old canoe

Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club’s original Christchurch Star canoe from the mid-1960s with Phil Davies and Mike Sheppard in the back and Bob Mouat and Terry Jay up front. The club is seeking help finding the canoe. Photo: File image

Where is the Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club’s radical surf canoe from the 1960s?

The club is appealing for help finding an important part of its heritage.

Waimairi has a strong tradition in surf canoe racing, with numerous national championship titles over the years.

And it was all kicked off by the invention of a new, cutting edge surf canoe in the mid-1960s.

Former club member and historian John Brock said the canoe crew at the time wanted to leap ahead of their competition who were using rigid fibreglass vessels.

The Waimairi Surf Life Saving Club wants to be reunited with its 1960s Christchurch Star surf canoe. Photo: File image

A new racing canoe was designed and built following sponsorship from the Christchurch Star in 1965.

John Brock.

It featured a canvas-covered, single-hull wooden frame with a turned-up bow, designed to bend as it cut through the waves.

The canoe’s five-year domination at the national championships in the 1960s and 70s established Waimairi as the club to beat.

However, by the mid 1970s, the canoe was superseded by newer, faster craft equipped with rudders to assist steering.

It then disappeared into obscurity.

Brock said the Christchurch Star canoe was the most radically designed surf canoe of its time.

However, no one at the club can recall what happened to it.

He said the club is keen to solve the mystery of the canoe’s disappearance and recover an important piece of its history.

“It’s probably a long shot after all these years, but worth a try.

“We would really welcome knowing the answer to the canoe’s vanishing mystery, if it still exists and if so, in what capacity.”