Christchurch surf club searching for its old canoe

The club is appealing for help finding an important part of its heritage.
Waimairi has a strong tradition in surf canoe racing, with numerous national championship titles over the years.
And it was all kicked off by the invention of a new, cutting edge surf canoe in the mid-1960s.
Former club member and historian John Brock said the canoe crew at the time wanted to leap ahead of their competition who were using rigid fibreglass vessels.
The canoe’s five-year domination at the national championships in the 1960s and 70s established Waimairi as the club to beat.
However, by the mid 1970s, the canoe was superseded by newer, faster craft equipped with rudders to assist steering.
It then disappeared into obscurity.
Brock said the Christchurch Star canoe was the most radically designed surf canoe of its time.
However, no one at the club can recall what happened to it.
He said the club is keen to solve the mystery of the canoe’s disappearance and recover an important piece of its history.
“It’s probably a long shot after all these years, but worth a try.
“We would really welcome knowing the answer to the canoe’s vanishing mystery, if it still exists and if so, in what capacity.”
- If you have information about the canoe, email John Brock at john.mcleod.brock@gmail.com