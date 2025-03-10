City2Surf: Christchurch Hospital staff step up to the challenge

Some of the nephrology team are walking or running the CORDE City2Surf on Sunday, March 16, to raise money for World Kidney Day. Photo: Pānui / Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora

A team from Christchurch Hospital's nephrology department are taking on the CORDE City2Surf this Sunday to raise awareness for World Kidney Day.

Acute dialysis unit registered nurse Ayla Paladin told Health NZ's Pānui 15 staff members - including dialysis nurses and a nephrology registrar - have entered the annual Christchurch fun run March 16.

The nephrology department specialises in diagnosing and treating kidney conditions for patients across Canterbury and Westland.

The patients being treated on ward 14 at Christchurch Hospital include people with renal disease, pre-existing renal disease complicated by intercurrent illness, and those on dialysis.

The nephrology staff are taking on Sunday's CORDE City2Surf to raise awareness for World Kidney Day on Thursday (March 13).

Paladin said one of the golden rules for a healthy kidney is to keep fit and healthy.

"We reckon by participating in the City2Surf we can model this to the community and after we finish the event, we’re going to be handing out brochures to raise awareness about kidney health."

Paladin said the team has noticed more kidney patients needing dialysis and want to raise awareness about the importance of kidneys to people's overall health.

Find out more about World Kidney Day at www.worldkidneyday.org . Image: Supplied

Don’t miss your chance to enter the 12km or 6km CORDE City2Surf on Sunday.

Both courses will finish at Rawhiti Domain where all participants will receive a free Musashi hydration drink and protein bar at the finish line.

Register for the CORDE City2Surf at www.city2surf.co.nz . Photos: File images

The supporting charity for this year's CORDE City2Surf is the Home & Family Charitable Trust

Pop band the Lounge Dogs will provide entertainment on the day and hundreds of spot prizes will be up for grabs.

There will also be a treasure hunt for children with four $250 FreshChoice vouchers on offer and many other activities.