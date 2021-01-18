Classics head to annual gathering

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Lynne Clarke, of Dunedin, decided her husband was having all the fun bringing his 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air to car shows, so she turned an old caravan into something of a shrine to the animated cartoon character Betty Boop, with a cherry red-themed interior of curtains, clocks, and cushions all paying homage to the 1930s classic Jazz Age flapper.
A trip to the car show became a way to pay tribute to Evan Williams, of Greenfield, near Balclutha.
Eddie Rogers, of Christchurch, said his 1958 Ford Custom 300 saloon was one of the few assembled in New Zealand with right-hand-drive.
Ford cars were assembled in Petone, in the Hutt Valley.
The vehicle was first sold in Dunedin, and its owners included a company called Harris Transport, which might have used it as a company car, he said.
Saturday’s event was hosted by the Southland Ford Falcon Club. Committee member Tena McCarthy said 940 cars were registered this year, a record.
The event raised $2000 for the Lakes District Air Rescue Trust.