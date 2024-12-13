Man charged over fatal Tunnel Rd crash named

The man charged with manslaughter after a crash on Tunnel Rd in Christchurch which killed two people last year has been named.

Linwood flatmates Babe Wihongi, 35, and Patrick Anngow, 55, died following the crash involving two cars and a motorcycle on State Highway 74 in Heathcote Valley just before midnight on December 30.

Alex Greig appeared in the High Court at Christchurch on Friday facing two charges of manslaughter and three of causing injury while driving with excess blood alcohol levels, The Press reported.

Wihongi and Anngow were in the same vehicle heading towards Lyttelton with their friend Andy Macfarlane when the crash occurred.

Craig Wilson was following them on his motorbike and ploughed into the back of the vehicle.

Greig's interim name suppression lapsed when he appeared in court today, The Press reported.

His fitness to make a plea will be assessed, the court heard. Greig was using a wheelchair in court.

The Press reported a hearing will be held in May to determine if he is fit to make a plea to the charges he is facing.

He was remanded on bail until February 21, The Press reported.

Following the crash, Detective Sergeant Sarah Graham said the investigation was complex and it would "take time to establish a complete picture of what occurred that night".