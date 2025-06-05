Armed police execute search warrant in Hornby

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A large number of police with dogs carried out a search warrant at a residential property in Christchurch this morning.
A police spokesperson said officers executed the search warrant but no further information was available at this stage.
Part of Amyes Rd in Hornby was closed while the operation took place.
A Star Media photographer at the scene saw several police vehicles in the area, including armed officers and a dog unit.