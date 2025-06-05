Thursday, 5 June 2025

Armed police execute search warrant in Hornby

    A large number of police with dogs carried out a search warrant at a residential property in Christchurch this morning.

    A police spokesperson said officers executed the search warrant but no further information was available at this stage.

    Part of Amyes Rd in Hornby was closed while the operation took place.

    A Star Media photographer at the scene saw several police vehicles in the area, including armed officers and a dog unit.

    Photo: Geoff Sloan
