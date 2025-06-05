'Crikey what an honour': Art lover recognised

Ohoka art aficionado Jackie Watson, who has been awarded the King’s Service Medal in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours, for her services to the community and the arts, alongside one of her favourite paintings, by Kaiapoi’s Paul Smith, ‘‘an important and successful local artist’’. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

When Canterbury art lover Jackie Watson told her husband Angus she had a secret to share with him that would ‘‘blow your socks off’’ it turned out he was not surprised by her news.

The Ohoka resident was awarded the King’s Service Medal in the King’s Birthday Honours list for services to the community and the arts.

Although the public announcements were made on Monday, recipients are informed months earlier and sworn to secrecy, so Jackie only told Angus her big secret two days before that.

Angus believed ‘‘it was only a matter of time’’ before his hard-working, community-minded wife would be honoured in this way. When Jackie opened the letter informing her of the news she was pleasantly surprised and ‘‘crikey what an honour’’ came to mind.

‘‘It is nice to be rewarded this way, and for the work I do to be recognised,’’ she said.

As a Kaiapoi Tuahiwi Community Board member since 2010 and chairwoman since 2021, Jackie has contributed to many of Waimakariri's arts and community initiatives.

She played a key role in All Together Kaiapoi (ATK), a group of volunteers who came together to hold a variety of free public events to assist the Kaiapoi community in its post 2010-2011 earthquake recovery. It was only disbanded in February last year.

She was a valuable member of the Waimakariri Earthquake Support Service during the recovery time, helping adversely affected families.

Jackie has also been a Waimakariri Community Arts Council member since 1991.

She is a founding member of the Kaiapoi Art Expo, now in its 19th year, and has played a key role in developing an arts strategy for Waimakariri.

She is also a trustee and former chairwoman of the Waimakariri Public Arts Trust.

In that role Jackie has helped increase the number of sculptures in Waimakariri's public places.

The most recent installation was Windswept Tree, a sculpture by Raymond Herber, at Silverstream Terrace Reserve.

Jackie also led the initiative to open the public art gallery, Art on the Quay, in the Ruataniwha Kaiapoi Civic Centre, and has so far organised 100 exhibitions there, the most recent being, Through Different Eyes which opened on May 29.

Of all the community and art initiatives she has been involved in, Jackie said she is most proud of her role as a founding organiser of the Kaiapoi Art Expo ‘‘which continues to grow’’, her role in establishing the Art on the Quay Gallery and her continuing role there helping to promote artists, plus her work establishing Kaiapoi’s Waitangi Day Celebrations in Trousselot Park.

The North Canterbury News extends its congratualtions to the six North Canterbury community members honoured in the Kings Birthday honours. Today’s feature on Jackie Watson begins a series telling the stories of all those honoured.