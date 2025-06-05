Canterbury leaders weigh in on bypass toll

AA Canterbury / West Coast councillor Alan Turner (left) and Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey visit NZTA, Tonkin & Taylor and Aurecon staff at a geotech drilling site next to the Cam River SH1 bridge. PHOTO: DAVID HILL

Canterbury council leaders have mixed views on the possibility of a toll on the new $1 billion Woodend Bypass.

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey said a toll would be imposed on the bypass, if it is recommended by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA).

‘‘The Government has said, if NZTA recommends it, we will impose a toll,’’ Mr Doocey said.

‘‘We need to look at alternative ways of funding projects like this.’’

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said he had reservations about a toll on the bypass, but Hurunui District Council chief executive Hamish Dobbie said a toll made sense.

"Tolls make sense in other parts of the country, but we aren't used to them down here," Mr Gordon said.

Mr Gordon said he made his views known to NZTA board chairperson Simon Bridges when he visited the region earlier this year.

Mr Dobbie said it paid to take a longer term view, an opinion shared by Hurunui Mayor Marie Black.

"I've always thought the value of the bypass is further north," Mrs Black said.

"The Christchurch Northern Corridor has made a big difference for Hurunui residents in getting into Christchurch and to the airport quicker, so I think the Hurunui people will get the benefit of the bypass."



Mr Doocey and NZTA staff visited a geotech drill site next to the Cam River State Highway 1 bridge, north Kaiapoi, on Friday, May 30.

The 9km stretch of road will provide an extension to the Belfast to Pegasus Motorway and is expected to cost close to $1 billion, around half of Canterbury’s $1.8 billion roading budget in the 2024/27 National Land Transport Programme.

Mr Doocey, who has been an advocate for the project, said he is excited to see the drilling under way.

"It is the next step in building the long overdue bypass.’’

NZTA has contracted Tonkin & Taylor for the design and consenting preparation, while Aurecon has been sub-contracted to complete geotech drilling down to 20 metres.

Mr Doocey said he was fascinated to see soil samples from different levels, which represents thousands of years of geological history.

Tonkin & Taylor project director Chris Perks said the drilling is giving the engineers an understanding of what they are dealing with underground.

‘‘We have the planning, but this allows us to know if any tweaks are required.’’

The Cam River SH1 bridge will be strengthened and widened as part of the project, so staff will factor in the size and seismic engineering, Mr Perks said.

NZTA regional manager system design Richard Osborne said he is pleased with the progress of the geotech work, which will be completed over the next few months.

‘‘This is looking at how far we need to dig the piles into the ground.

‘‘It is all on track, but you never know what is going to happen when you start digging.’’

The first sod turning is expected to happen next year.

Mr Osborne said the design includes two flyovers at either end of the bypass, at Pine Acres, north of Kaiapoi, and to replace the Pegasus Roundabout at Ravenswood.

Automobile Association Canterbury / West Coast council member Alan Turner said he is pleased to see work progressing.

‘‘I’m chuffed. After spending all that time researching and talking to MPs and NZTA, it was good to see just prior to the election that both main parties committed to the project.

‘‘That was very satisfying. It will obviously be another two to three years before we really see something happening, but it is a start and that’s the critical thing.’’

Waimakariri Deputy Mayor Neville Atkinson said the Woodend Bypass is an important project for the Waimakariri district.

‘‘It just shows that when we work together with central Government we can achieve things and it will provide a boost to the local economy.’’

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.