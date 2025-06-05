Thursday, 5 June 2025

Police find body in river near Hurunui

    ncn_banner.png

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. North Canterbury

    PHOTO: RNZ
    PHOTO: RNZ
    Police have found a body in a Canterbury river this afternoon.

    The body was found in Boyle River, Hurunui, police confirmed in a statement.

    Police were notified at about 3.15pm that a helicopter assisting with a search in the area had located a body.

    Police said it was believed the man was swept into the river earlier this afternoon.

    The formal identification process had yet to be completed.

    - APL