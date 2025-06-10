Camping ban reinforced at 'unique' Canterbury spot

Hakatere Huts residents TJ Jonker and Gary Clacy led a campaign to restore vehicle access and camping at the Upper Hakatere reserve. PHOTO: ASHBURTON GUARDIAN

A scenic Canterbury picnic spot will keep its camping ban, much to the disappointment of some locals.

The Ashburton District Council voted unanimously for 31 bollards to remain permanently removed and that camping remains prohibited at the Hakatere Huts reserve, at a meeting on June 3.

Hakatere Huts is a coastal settlement at the Hakatere/Ashburton River mouth, which splits into two parts - upper and lower.

Following the final decision last week, Hakatere community representatives Gary Clancy and TJ Jonker said the permanent removal of 31 bollards showed a clear acknowledgement the posts should never have been installed in the first place.

They said there was still “discontent with this unilateral and in all regards undemocratic decision made by non-executive staff within council”

A petition was signed by 95 out of the 120 Hakatere residents opposing the closure and calling for the bollards to be removed and camping reinstated.

Clancy and Jonker said they never wavered from that sentiment and are disappointed that camping wasn’t reinstated.

The reserve bollards prior to 31 being removed at the end of 2024. PHOTO: ASHBURTON GUARDIAN

“Closure of the camping ground, successfully operating since the 1960s, has taken from the Hakatere community a marvellous facility greatly appreciated, valued and respected by residents and, most importantly, visitors to this unique little corner of the Ashburton District.”

The pair had also met with chief executive Hamish Riach on May 22 where they reiterated their concerns about the “flawed process” behind the closure and original bollard installation.

Riach said the meeting was a round table discussion about the whole matter and their concerns had been acknowledged.

The bollards were installed at the Upper Hakatere Reserve in February 2023 to stop vehicles accessing the reserve area after the council had closed it to camping.

The locals protested the bollards and closure resulting in a working group - made up of three Ashburton councillors and three Hakatere Huts residents – being set up last year to find a solution.

The reserve after the 31 bollards were removed. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The council then agreed in August 2024 to remove 31 bollards on a trial basis and monitor the site over the summer.

Councillor Russell Ellis chaired the working group and said that following the successful trial, the group agreed the 31 bollards didn’t need to be reinstated, but there wasn’t consensus on the camping.

“There are some people who would like to see camping maintained in the upper area.”

Councillor Richard Wilson, who also sat on the working group, said he backed the closure remaining place as there is a good camping site at Lower Hakatere, which had new toilets installed in May.

“An excellent place to camp, good access, good toilets, fit for purpose,” Wilson said.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.