Soldier sentenced over intimate recording of woman

Corporal Manu Smith. Photo: Pool / Stuff / Kai Schwoerer

A soldier has been sentenced to two months detention in a military jail for making an intimate visual recording of a woman without her consent.

Corporal Manu Anthony Smith made the recording while having sex with his now-former girlfriend in 2020.

The sentencing followed a three-day court martial at Burnham Military Camp.

The 41-year-old has also been ordered to pay $2000 in compensation to the woman.

Smith will remain in the army, but will be on a formal written warning for the next year.

On Wednesday, a three-person military panel found Smith guilty of taking the images of the woman during sexual activity between August and December 2020.

Two other charges against Smith were dropped on the second day of the hearing.

Before the verdict was reached, the woman who was filmed by Smith told the court martial she felt ashamed and embarrassed about the recording.

Smith's commanding officer told the court he was a diligent and enthusiastic soldier and had been decorated for his service in Afghanistan's Bamiyan province.

His sisters spoke of his mana and dedication to the armed forces.

During his summing up on Wednesday morning, Judge Gilbert said the case was one of law not of morals. He said the panel must not let beliefs about the way Smith or the complainants were living their lives colour deliberations.

In a court martial, all three members of a military panel must agree unanimously on a verdict. The panel deliberated for less than two hours before returning the guilty verdict.

Judge Gilbert said neither party disputed Smith made the video.