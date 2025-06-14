Saturday, 14 June 2025

Steel grab second win of the season

    By Kayla Hodge
    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport
    3. Netball

    The Southern Steel's Aliyah Dunn slotted 47 points against the Northern Stars in Auckland this...
    The Southern Steel's Aliyah Dunn slotted 47 points against the Northern Stars in Auckland this afternoon. File photo: Gregor Richardson
    The Southern Steel have recorded their second win of the ANZ Premiership season.

    They thumped the Northern Stars 62-46 in Auckland this afternoon.

    The Steel led 15-11 at the first quarter and maintained their lead at every break to secure the victory.

    Goal shoot Aliyah Dunn was sublime, slotting 47 points – including a two-pointer.

    Defender Carys Stythe was massive at the other end picking up five intercepts and six deflections.

    Full story in Monday’s Otago Daily Times.