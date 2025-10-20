Businesses targeted in early morning crime spree

Several Christchurch businesses have been targeted in a string of early morning break-ins across the city.

Christchurch metro area response manager Inspector Paul Reeves said police were called about 5.50am on Monday by a person watching CCTV footage of their store at Bush Inn being burgled.

"Police responded immediately, however, the alleged offenders had already fled the scene," he said.

"While at the scene, officers discovered multiple stores in the same complex had also been targeted. Keyholders for those stores, whose contact details police had on record, were notified. Police are investigating and following lines of enquiry to locate the alleged offenders."

Earlier this morning about 4.10am, two people in a silver car were spotted on security footage on Coppell Place, Hillmorton, after smashing windows at a dairy, bakery and two eateries.

Police were also called about 5.30am after windows were smashed at a business on Milton St behind Barrington Mall.

"Police are investigating and following lines of enquiry to locate the alleged offenders," said Reeves.

Officers are looking into whether the incidents are linked.

The owner of the Hoon Hay Thai Restaurant on Coppell Pl told The Press nothing was taken from her store but it was the first time the restaurant had been broken into.

"We’re lucky we don’t have cash and we open the till overnight, that’s why [the offenders] did not break our till,” she told The Press.

Neighbouring dairy owner Snehal Patel told The Press the thieves were stopped by his window grille.

