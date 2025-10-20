Taxpayers put millions into Canterbury flood defences

The 2021 Canterbury flooding impacted farmland and urban areas. Photo: Supplied via LDR / Chris Skelton

Canterbury’s flood defences are set for a major boost, with $21.5 million in Government co-funding to fast-track nine priority river protection projects.

This includes $6.6 million for speeding up flood resilience works in Mid and South Canterbury.

Rangitata MP James Meager said the funding, part of the second tranche from the Regional Infrastructure Fund, would support flood-protection works in Geraldine, Temuka, Pleasant Point, Levels Plains, Tinwald, Lake Hood, Rangitata, Staveley and Ashburton.

“Flooding doesn’t just damage roads, pipes and power poles, it disrupts communities, livelihoods and local economies,” Meager said.

“This second tranche of flood resilience funding from the Regional Infrastructure Fund is the Government’s commitment to equipping our regions with the protections needed to weather storms and bounce back quicker.”

He said the investment will include new stopbanks and other protective infrastructure, creating local jobs and supporting economic growth.

ECan chief executive Dr Stefanie Rixecker thanked the government for its “staunch commitment to this important work” on behalf of the incoming regional council, with a total of $21.5m of Government co-funding to accelerate the region’s flood resilience efforts.

The funding will complement the council’s own investment in flood resilience projects approved through the 30 Year Infrastructure Strategy, allowing nine priority projects to be accelerated.

Those projects include critical stopbank and floodgate upgrades, rock work, gravel extraction, vegetation clearance, berm strengthening, and telemetry upgrades to rivers across the region, she said.

“Flooding is New Zealand’s number one natural hazard, with a major event occurring on average every eight months, and regional government cannot address it alone,” Rixecker said.

“I recognise the tireless advocacy from Canterbury councillors in the last triennium who made flood resilience co-investment a national priority.”

Third-term ECan councillor for Mid-Canterbury/Ōpākihi Ian Mackenzie said the investment will help upgrade flood infrastructure to handle one-in-200-year flood events.

He said ECan had worked with communities across the region to identify priority areas, costs, and timelines, which were built into the 30-year river resilience programme.

The additional Government funding provides “much-needed capital which will enable us and our communities to get on with the work”.

“We know that spending $10 on river management can save $100 of flood damage, not only to private assets, but more importantly to public assets such as roads, bridges and communications.

“Infrastructure that our communities have to fund but also rely on for everyday life requirements.”

New Ashburton Mayor Liz McMillan said it was great to see central government investing in flood protection.

“We know from experience in our own district that cleaning up and making repairs after a flood takes a big toll on people’s finances and wellbeing, so this resilience funding is most welcome.”

Meager said the Government is providing $97m in co-funding for similar projects around the country and “the value of these investments are clear”.

During the recent Marlborough floods, early works at Spring Creek, supported by the Regional Infrastructure Fund, had prevented significant damage to properties and infrastructure, Meager said.

The nine ECan projects to benefit from the funding are:

Flood Warning infrastructure upgrades

Structure Upgrades/Adaptation Programme

Kaikōura flood resilience infrastructure upgrades

Ashley/Rakahuri flood resilience infrastructure upgrades

Waimakariri flood resilience infrastructure upgrades

Ashburton/Hakatere flood resilience infrastructure upgrades

Orari flood resilience infrastructure upgrades

Opihi flood resilience infrastructure upgrades

Pareora flood resilience infrastructure upgrades

