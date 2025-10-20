Night market forced to move again after more unfair competition claims

The Christchurch Night Market, based at The Hub Hornby, needed to find a new home after the mall's food outlets complained about unfair competition with the stallholders. Photo: File image

The Christchurch Night Market will relocate for a second time due to complaints from nearby food outlets about unfair competition.

The market, which has been operating from The Hub Hornby’s car park roof, will shift to the Waterloo Business Park in Islington on November 6.

It is about a 5min drive from The Hub.

A market spokesperson said there won’t be a pause in the Thursday night market’s calendar.

The mall made the decision not to renew the market’s lease after a “successful” three-year partnership due to concerns of unfair competition with the mall’s food outlets, the spokesperson said.

Sal’s Pizza The Hub co-owner Jatin Patel said the mall’s food retailers wanted the market moved due to the stall vendors being able to charge cheaper prices.

“It’s a bit difficult in that way. Our rent keeps getting higher, and other costs, and the market people can just charge less.”

Thursday night is important for business at The Hub as most food outlets are open late, but Patel said the market running at the same time means fewer customers.

“The night market ends up with a heavy chunk of the customers,” he said.

Patel had not heard the market was being relocated until speaking with The Star.

“It’s good to hear they have a new place,” he said.

The night market previously operated out of the Bush Inn Centre between 2021 and 2022.

The spokesperson said it had moved from that site due to issues related to competition and limited parking.

Finding another location in Hornby had its challenges.

"The Hornby community, who have embraced the Thursday markets, are facing a real loss.

"That’s why it was important to all parties involved that we achieve a smooth transition from the current Thursday market to the new one," the spokesperson said.

Factors considered when selecting a new location included avoiding disruption to nearby businesses, maintaining a reasonable distance from residential areas due to potential noise and traffic, ensuring sufficient lighting for evening operations and providing ample parking for visitors, the spokesperson said.

The market’s relocation is reminiscent of the battle over the food truck market at The Arts Centre.

The Central City Business Association argued in October last year that food trucks were unfair competition to brick-and-mortar businesses which pay rent and rates.

The food trucks were given the green light to stay in June.