Toddler struck by car in driveway remembered for his 'beautiful smile'

A Gore toddler who died after being struck in a driveway is being remembered for his beautiful smile.

Police yesterday confirmed in a statement a 3-year-old child died after being struck by a vehicle in a driveway at a residential address in Gore about 6.30pm on Wednesday.

"The child died in Gore Hospital a short time later. Our thoughts are with the child’s family at this sad time.

"Following considerable work, including with the [Institute of Environmental Science and Research] at the scene, police investigators are treating the death as not suspicious at this time."

A death notice announced the passing of Malakai Kumeroa Philp, who died in Gore Hospital on January 1.

Staff at the Elsie Street Kindergarten paid tribute to the toddler online.

"We all have a beautiful memory of Malakai’s smile that always lit [up] the kindergarten. He will always be fondly remembered."

Others also said they would miss his grin.

"His beautiful smile will be forever etched in my mind," one tribute read.

"My heart hurts for you all so much, taken to[o] soon," another said.

The investigations team will continue to make inquiries on behalf of the coroner.

— APL