Evacuations as Lyttelton fire spreads

Photo: Facebook/Dave Dunlay

Residents in Lyttelton near Christchurch are being evacuated after a large fire broke out in the township.

Fire crews were called to the blaze just after 5pm, finding it had fully engulfed two homes and was spreading to a third.

Six fire engines, a ladder truck, a water tanker, and a command unit are at the scene working to bring the fire under control.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said nobody was inside the properties.

Police are evacuating houses in the vicinity and the public is being urged to stay away from the fire.