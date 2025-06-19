Poll: Supermarkets to get voting bins in bid to raise Chch local body elections turnout

Additional in-person voting bins will be available at supermarkets for the October local body elections in an effort to boost turnout and improve accessibility.

More than 70 bins will be in public locations, such as supermarkets and libraries, after the drop-off points were considered a success during the 2022 election.

Turnout for local body elections is relatively low with 43.3% voting in the Christchurch 2022 election, compared to 78.2% nationally for the 2023 general election.

Voting bins were only available at 23 city council facilities last election, notably all libraries and most services centres.

“Building on past success, we will expand the use of highly visible orange vote bins,” said a city council spokesperson.

“Locations are currently being confirmed. Details of these will be promoted, provided to electors with the voting documents and available on the city council website.”

Mayor Phil Mauger supports the voting bins being in a range of locations.

“Anything that can help make voting easier in a way that works for people and helps lift participation is a positive thing,” he said.

It comes as support increases for in-person voting, instead of postal, for local body elections nationwide.

A report by Local Government New Zealand in March advocated for a transition to in-person voting in time for the 2028 election.

Postal voting was labelled as “outdated” and inaccessible for younger voters not used to the postal system.

It would require a law change by Parliament as the Local Government Act determines the local body elections voting system.

Mauger said he is open to in-person voting and other options for Christchurch.

“Provided it can be done securely and fairly, I’m open to a mix of approaches that suits the needs of people – whether that’s in-person voting, postal voting, or online options for the future.”

Wellington had a similar turnout to Christchurch in 2022 with 43.2% while Auckland and Hamilton were significantly lower at 35.5% and 29.4% respectively.

Dunedin had a higher turnout with 48.2%.

Voter turnout by city council ward in 2022:

Banks Peninsula – 60.3%

Cashmere – 53.4%

Fendalton – 49.2%

Halswell – 48.4%

Harewood – 47.3%

Heathcote – 47.1%

Coastal – 46.3%

Waimairi – 44.6%

Burwood – 44.4%

Papanui – 44.2%

Innes – 38.4%

Spreydon – 38.2%

Hornby – 36.9%

Linwood – 34.4%

Central – 31.1%

Riccarton – 29.6%