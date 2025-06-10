Bold choice wins speech competition

Cust School pupil Kate Riley, 12, with her mum Anna. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

A young contestant in the Rotary Club of Rangiora’s annual Primary School Speech competition has won the judges over with a bold choice during finals night.

In a group of seven talented young orators, Cust School pupil Kate Riley, 12, gained the winning edge by writing and reading her thought-provoking speech called ‘‘I Know Of A Girl’’ as a poem.

The event was held at the Rangiora Town Hall Theatre where contestants were thrown an unexpected curve ball on the night with no microphone available.

However, they all coped well with that added level of difficulty.

The competition was judged by Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon and Hurunui Mayor Marie Black, with former Waimakariri Mayor David Ayers hosting the event for the club.

Black said the young speakers had all delivered exceptional speeches.

‘‘It hasn’t been an easy job to get the first, second and third placings.’’

Gordon congratulated the contestants on taking part in the competition.

‘‘Your speeches were all very topical and well-researched,’’ he said.

‘‘It is not easy speaking in front of a public audience.’’

He also passed on advice he had been given when he began public speaking.

‘‘I was always told to speak to the end of the room which helps project the voice better.’’

Second placing went to last year’s winner, Edie Barber, 12, from Leithfield School, who was again in fine form with an impressive delivery of her well-written speech titled: ‘‘The truth about teenagers (from the perspective of someone who isn't quite a teenager, but who has thought a lot about becoming one)’’.

Third placing went to Milan Hart, 12, of Ashley-Rakahuri School who spoke about the ‘‘Four important reasons why you shouldn’t get a dog’’.

The competition is held annually for cash prizes and the winner is also presented with the Des Moore Memorial Cup to hold for a year.

The prizes were presented by Gordon and Black, with Rita Moore, whose late husband, Des, was a prominent Rotarian, also on hand to present the cup to Kate for her win.

By Shelley Topp