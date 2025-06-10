Nimble needles create for others

Knitters from the Rakaia and Methven knitting groups will join together on June 14. PHOTO: DELLWYN MOYLAN

World Knit in Public Day on June 14 will see at least two groups gathering in public to knit and others are welcome to join them from 10am to noon at Chertsey Cafe or the Ashburton Public Library.

The Chertsey gathering will include a combination of two groups who meet regularly, one in Rakaia and the other in Methven.

The Rakaia Knitting and Crochet Group and Methven Catholic Women’s League (CWL) knitting group meet on the second Saturdays of the month.

The Rakaia group meet at the Rakaia scout den from 10am to noon, and Methven group meet at 9.30am at Our Lady of the Snows Parish Centre.

Earlier this year another group started in Methven – Knit n Natter Coffee. They meet on a Fridays at 10.30am at either Station Cafe or Cafe 45.

There are a growing number of newcomers to Methven joining the group as it provides a way to meet new people as well as improve knitting skills and get advice on knitting.

Rakaia group co-ordinator Bridget Armstrong said she knits because she wants to keep her hands busy.

Her group has created blankets for NZ Gift of Love and Strength and some of the members are working on blankets for the Nest Collective or scarves for veterans as part of Operation Wrapped in Remembrance.

The Methven group are busy creating little singlets, jumpers and blankets for the Nest Collective.

Group member Susan Dickson said they have made blankets for Plunket and an animal rescue charity in the past.

When Armstrong was looking for something to do with the blankets her group were creating she came across the collective and thought it was a worthy organisation to support. She is the Mid Canterbury collection point for goods for them.

‘‘As nest makers (the name of those who create for the collective) it is good to know the items we donate will be used to support families in Canterbury,’’ Dickson said

Methven Knit n Natter Coffee group members Denise Lange (left) and Glenys Walker. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Methven CWL knitters have been supporting the collective for about four years. They have also made 100 pairs of woollen booties for Ashburton Hospital maternity.

The Nest Collective provide new and good quality baby items to those who are most in need.

Focusing on the critical first 1000 days of life, their pepi packs provide the physical resources that nurture the health, development and wellbeing of babies and their whanau, while alleviating material hardship.

Clients are referred to the service via social workers.

WKIPD was founded in 2005 by Danielle Landes and remains the world’s largest knitting event.

The earliest known accounts of knitting date back to at least the fifth-century Egypt. Egyptians used to knit cotton fibres, not wool.

World Knit in Public Day events in Mid Canterbury include public knitting sessions, everyone welcome at 10am on June 14 at the Chertsey Cafe and the Ashburton Library. There is no need to book for these free events just turn up.

By Dellwyn Moylan