New public transport ticketing system delayed again

Fresh delays have hit the roll-out of the national public transport ticketing system.

The 'Motu Move' project will replace all transit cards used on buses, trains and ferries around New Zealand with a single national card.

Transport users will also be able to use contactless cards and other devices to tag on and off.

The first phase was due to be rolled out in Timaru and Temuka by mid-2025, but that has been delayed, with no revised date offered by NZTA.

Environment Canterbury councillor Deon Swiggs said another delay was "definitely frustrating" as it was a promising project.

"The principle of it is going to be absolutely fantastic ... you just tap on with your phone, tap off with your phone and it's seamless, it should be very easy the same way you use your public transport right across the country," he told Morning Report.

"We've got ferries in Canterbury, we've got trains in Wellington and buses anywhere in the country. So, it is really frustrating. It's an exciting project, but it's delayed."

Swiggs said there had been some challenges with the functionality.

He said his understanding was that the base functionality was working fine, but it was the extra functionality that had been causing some of the issues.

"Imagine you've got so many different pricing structures across the country, that's one of the issues from what I understand. They're having an issue trying to roll out," he said.

"But let's see what we can do in Canterbury to roll it out because we've been promising our communities this for nearly two or three years.

"I know the programme's been in the woodworks for about seven years.

"Let's get it out there."

Swiggs said it was really up to the technology provider behind the project to get it across the finish line.

"They need to deliver a product that is robust enough for us to be able to roll out. The base functionality, from what I understand, is pretty robust. It is working."

He said a trial was already under way for the region's airport bus and hoped other features will be rolled out soon.

Swiggs said those involved in the project needed to be on the same page.

"I just think there needs to be better communication going on between all the parties involved so that we can get a really clear line of communication, know what's going on (and) tell people this is what's happening and get this thing off the ground."