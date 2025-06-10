City2Surf fundraising still making waves for families

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
As the event’s official charity partner, Home & Family recently awarded St Martins School a certificate for raising $605 to support local children and families affected by family violence.
The charity’s Te Hononga youth mentoring programme leader Simone Soares said it was thanks to supporters like St Martins that she and her team were able to support children and families to make positive changes in their lives, not only for themselves, but intergenerationally.
Soares said the programme helps young people figure out the options available to them.
“But when it comes down to it, all the kids have mana in them, and we can’t take or add to that.
“We’re just helping them on their journey,” she said.
Home & Family chief executive Val Carter praised the school’s efforts.
“We want to thank everyone who supported us at City2Surf, whether that was by donating, fundraising, or by visiting our stalls on the day. Without you, our essential mahi would not be possible.”
- Anyone wanting to donate to the Home & Family Charitable Trust can visit: www.homeandfamily.net.nz/donate or email: fundraise@homeandfamily.net.nz