City2Surf fundraising still making waves for families

St Martins School pupils Aria Mollard, Sylvie Targett, Jordyn Derry, Colton Cozzone and Isaac Tong with the school’s fundraising award. Photo: Supplied

It has been three months since the annual CORDE City2Surf, but the Home & Family Charitable Trust says the event’s impact is still being felt in the community.

As the event’s official charity partner, Home & Family recently awarded St Martins School a certificate for raising $605 to support local children and families affected by family violence.

The charity’s Te Hononga youth mentoring programme leader Simone Soares said it was thanks to supporters like St Martins that she and her team were able to support children and families to make positive changes in their lives, not only for themselves, but intergenerationally.

Soares said the programme helps young people figure out the options available to them.

Home & Family youth mentor Simone Soares, Moogy (fundraising & partnerships specialist Catherine Doye), and marketing and fundraising coordinator Michelle Teo. Photo: Supplied

“We see amazing outcomes every day, including better attendance in school and more positive interactions with their parents.

“But when it comes down to it, all the kids have mana in them, and we can’t take or add to that.

“We’re just helping them on their journey,” she said.

Home & Family chief executive Val Carter praised the school’s efforts.

“We want to thank everyone who supported us at City2Surf, whether that was by donating, fundraising, or by visiting our stalls on the day. Without you, our essential mahi would not be possible.”