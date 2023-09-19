Climate activists target city council with 'fly-in' protest

A nationwide series of Climate Action Week protests kicked off in Christchurch on Monday as activists marched into the city council headquarters.

Dozens of protesters, led by youth organisations School Strike 4 Climate NZ and Fridays for Future, staged a 'fly-in', demanding Christchurch City Council retract its support for the proposed new international airport at Tarras, Central Otago.

The city council owns 75 per cent of Christchurch Airport, which is spearheading the Tarras project.

Protest organiser Aurora Garner-Randolph. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Protest organiser Aurora Garner-Randolph said they want to see the city council commit to taking immediate action on climate change and sustainability.

"We're all here because we are sick of the council talking big about sustainability and meeting their climate goals while also actively investing in projects that are out of line with emissions goals that they've set."

The protestors also called on some city councillors to change their stance on cycleways, which they believe are "a really commonsense necessary piece of infrastructure in the city".

The protest marked the start of a week of planned events around the country, culminating in a Vote Climate March at 1pm on Saturday.

- By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air