Community initiative promoting neighbourhood safety to combat crime

Creating a safer neighbourhood together is the motivation behind a new joint initiative led by a Christchurch community board.

The Waimāero Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board has been working with police, the North Christchurch Community Patrol, Ilam MP Sarah Pallet and Canterbury Neighbourhood Support on an awareness campaign about the steps people can take to help them feel safe in their neighbourhood.

The Avonhead/Russley Safety Initiative was started after residents noticed an increase in home and vehicle break-ins in the area.

Bridget Williams. Photo: Star Media

Avonhead and Russley were the two initial focus areas, but now board chairwoman Bridget Williams wants to see the programme rolled out to other suburbs across the city.

"One of the key things we’ve been working on is raising awareness about the network of neighbourhood support groups in these areas and growing their membership so people feel more connected and are looking out for each other," Williams said.

"We’ve also been looking to stress the importance of reporting crimes, no matter how minor, through the proper channels."

After a survey of about 500 residents, a community safety booklet was produced and delivered to all households in the Avonhead/Russley area.

The 5min video above was made to provide residents with feedback about the survey results and introduce them to agencies that can provide support.

"We’ll continue to work with the Christchurch North Community Patrol to increase the number of patrols in the Avonhead/Russley area and encourage local residents to consider becoming a community patrol volunteer,” said Williams.

"This has been a collaborative and effective project, which has brought different agencies together with a common goal to improve safety in our communities."