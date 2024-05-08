Concerns for welfare of missing Canterbury man

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The family of a missing Canterbury man are concerned for his welfare - and are asking the public to report any sightings of him.
Darfield police and the family of Cade Connelly-Bourne, 27, are asking anyone who may have seen him to report it by calling 105.
Police said Connelly-Bourne was last known to be wearing black jeans, work boots and a high-vis hoodie top and may have a couple of days stubble growth on his face.
"Cade was last seen at a rural property near Sheffield Township in the Selwyn, Canterbury District around midnight on Monday 6 May.
"He is believed to have walked away on foot from this rural property in the early hours of Tuesday 7 May, 2024 and has not been seen since.
"He is approximately 188 to 195 cm in height and medium build."
- Anyone who has seen Connelly-Bourne or has information that could help police locate him should call 105 and quote file number 240507/5902.