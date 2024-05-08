Concerns for welfare of missing Canterbury man

Cade Connelly-Bourne, 27, was last seen at a rural property near Sheffield around midnight on Monday, May 6. Photo: Police

The family of a missing Canterbury man are concerned for his welfare - and are asking the public to report any sightings of him.

Cade Connelly-Bourne. Photo: Police

Darfield police and the family of Cade Connelly-Bourne, 27, are asking anyone who may have seen him to report it by calling 105.

Police said Connelly-Bourne was last known to be wearing black jeans, work boots and a high-vis hoodie top and may have a couple of days stubble growth on his face.

"Cade was last seen at a rural property near Sheffield Township in the Selwyn, Canterbury District around midnight on Monday 6 May.

"He is believed to have walked away on foot from this rural property in the early hours of Tuesday 7 May, 2024 and has not been seen since.

"He is approximately 188 to 195 cm in height and medium build."