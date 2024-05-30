Corrections axes 107 back office jobs

Corrections says it is still recruiting for frontline staff such as corrections and probation officers. Photo: DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

More than 100 jobs have been axed at the Department of Corrections - however, they were all positions that were vacant.

Corrections was ordered to find savings of 6.5 percent, as part of Finance Minister Nicola Willis' mission to slash annual public service spending annually by $1.5 billion.

The department confirmed it has disestablished 107 vacant back office jobs.

"No staff have been made redundant, but we have reviewed all active back-office secondments and fixed term roles and made decisions about whether they should be continued," a spokesperson said.

"A small number of staff (fewer than five) have been advised that their fixed term contract will be required to end earlier than anticipated."

But the department was still recruiting for frontline staff including corrections officers, probation officers and nurses, they said.

More than 5000 public sector jobs have already gone, or are set go, as part of the government's cost-cutting measures.

And it is expected further job losses will be revealed once Finance Minister Nicola Willis presents this year's Budget on Thursday afternoon.