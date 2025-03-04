Fears for future of Methven creek

The Mt Harding Creek Catchment Group is hopeful of finding a solution to retain a reliable flow through the Mt Harding Creek as they fear the impacts of the Ashburton District Council's planned exit from stockwater delivery. Photo: Supplied

The Methven community is fighting to save Mt Harding Creek amid concerns it could dry up if they can’t continue to supplement the water flow through stockwater channels.

Methven's stockwater intakes are the first to be addressed in the Ashburton District Council’s plan to exit stockwater delivery by June 2027.

The community, led by the Mt Harding Creek Catchment Group - a community volunteer group focussed on the creek, is concerned that shutting off the stockwater will impact the flow in the creek.

Catchment group facilitator Janine Holland said a solution can be found with the council and regional council Environment Canterbury.

Holland said their proposed solution is retaining stockwater consent for an “environmental flow”, seeking ECan’s flexibility on fish screens, and funding maintenance via a targeted rate.

The creek catchment covers over 20 km, spanning rural and urban areas, from above SH77 near Mt Hutt to Winchmore near Ashburton.

Holland said it’s “a complicated situation” as the Pudding Hill and Methven Auxiliary stockwater intakes feed into the creek, supplementing the natural flows.

Landowners that have received ECan funding to develop riparian plantings and enhance the creek feel betrayed that their efforts will be at risk if water is turned off, she said.

Holland and foothills farm owner Catherine Glass presented the group’s proposal to the Ashburton Water Zone Committee last week to seek their support.

She told the committee the community wants to be part of the solution.

“We are realistic that we wouldn’t be able to retain this consent and its associated cost without some rate coming on the community to support the retention of this water.

“The creek will be quite a different beast without stockwater.”

Glass said it's far more than a stockwater issue as the creek is critical for drainage, groundwater recharge, and biodiversity.

“There is a whole lot that needs to be considered and Methven doesn’t want to be left with just a dirty old drain.”

She warned past race closures have worsened drainage issues.

Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown said the council position on exiting the delivery of stockwater is clear.

“We are exiting not closing, but if someone doesn’t pick up a [supply], on July 1, 2027, the council will shut the gate because they are not doing it anymore.”

Councillor Richard Wilson, the chairperson of the stockwater transition working group, said they are focused on addressing the stockwater management issues on the intakes and any problems around amenity, drainage, and biodiversity would go to the council.

Wilson said the group would likely invite some submitters to future meetings to discuss their proposed solutions and issues before making recommendations to the council.

The Stockwater Transition Working Group is set to meet on Thursday.

With submissions on Pudding Hill closing on Tuesday, and still open on the Methven Auxiliary intake it was unlikely the proposed solution in Methven would be discussed in any depth, he said.

When it is, the fish screen requirements at the intakes will be a key factor as the council was required by ECan to have them in 2015 as part of its resource consent.

The council previously estimated the cost at around $500,000 for each fish screen.