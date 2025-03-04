Rangiora after-hours medical centre a step closer

An artist's impression of the proposed new after-hours facility to be built at the Rangiora Health Hub. Image: Supplied by South Link Health Group

A long-awaited after-hours medical facility in Rangiora is a step closer after a meeting between the local council and the boss of South Link Health.

Waimakariri District Council and South Link Health met online to discuss the council investing in the new building, during a closed-door session of the council meeting on Tuesday.

The council has offered, in principle, to invest in the "desperately needed" after-hours facility to get it back on track after years of delays and increasing community frustration.

South Link Health is proposing to build a new medical centre, which will include general practice services seven days a week with after-hours and urgent healthcare, radiology services including ultrasound, CT and MRI scans, and a pharmacy.

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon said he was very keen to see them get a deal across the line.

‘‘We know this facility is desperately needed by our growing district and we are committed to looking at all the options to ensure it happens and that extended and urgent care is offered to our community."

The council has agreed in principle to loan fund the project at the Rangiora Hospital and Health Hub in Ashley Street, Rangiora.

Mayor Gordon, Deputy Mayor Neville Atkinson and chief executive Jeff Millward have been delegated to progress the loan agreement and report back to the council for final approval.

Mr Gordon said it was ‘‘a very good meeting’’, which gave councillors the opportunity to meet with South Link Health chief executive Karl Andrews and chief clinical advisor Murray Tilyard.

‘‘I am really happy with the unanimous decision by council to agree in principle to the loan – subject to due diligence.

Mr Gordon said there will be no rates impact, with South Link Heath being responsible for meeting the loan repayments.

Mr Andrews said he is pleased with the outcome of the meeting.

‘‘We look forward to working with the council delegation to complete the due diligence required to reach full agreement.’’

The Ministry of Health entered into a lease agreement with South Link Health in 2021 to build an after-hours facility at the Ashley Street site.

But it has been beset by delays, due in part to Covid-19.

South Link Health had been trying to extend the lease from 35-years to 50-years to ensure a better return for its funding partners.

But this would have required Te Whatu Ora Health NZ to subdivide the site in accordance with the Resource Management Act.

The council has already issued resource and building consents to allow the build to proceed.

Last year, South Link Health announced the merger of its two Rangiora-based practices.

Now known as Rangiora Medical, the practice will continue operating from two locations, Good Street and Victoria Street, until the new facility is built.

For now, North Canterbury residents requiring urgent after-hours care are advised to contact their GP to speak to a triage nurse, or access a telehealth provider (for a charge).

Durham Medical in Rangiora and Amberley Medical Centre offer Saturday morning clinics.

Ka Ora Telecare, which offers phone or video consultations with a doctor, is available to some North Canterbury residents, go to kaora.co.nz/app/services/sub-services/3.

Residents can also access the Pegasus 24-Hour Surgery in Christchurch or call 111 in an emergency.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.