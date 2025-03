A truck driver has been seriously injured in a crash that has closed Christchurch's Southern Motorway.

Police said the crash, near Curletts Rd, was reported about 11:30am.

"The driver of the truck has sustained serious injuries."

Police said traffic was being diverted off the motorway at the Curletts Rd off-ramp.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible, and expect delays."