Motorcyclist dies after crash on West Coast

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in the Harihari Highway (SH6) on the West Coast this evening, police have confirmed in a statement.

The crash, at Kakapotahi, near the Waitaha River Bridge, was reported to police at 5.15pm.

No other vehicles were involved, police say.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway, and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists are being asked to take an alternative route wherever possible, or to consider delaying travel.