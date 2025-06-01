Sunday, 1 June 2025

Holiday road toll: 4 dead and at least 10 injured

    The official road toll period will end at 6am on Tuesday. Photo: RNZ/Marika Khabazi
    Four people have been killed and at least 10 injured in separate crashes in the first two days of the long weekend.

    A woman died in hospital on Sunday after her vehicle rolled on Tuakau Bridge-Port Waikato Road in Waikato on Friday, just a few hours after the holiday road toll period began. Three others were injured in the single vehicle crash.

    A man died several hours later in a crash in the Waipā district, also in Waikato, after his vehicle left the road and rolled into a paddock.

    Just after midnight Saturday a person died in a two vehicle crash south of Kawakawa in Northland.

    And on Saturday night a man died after his car ended up on its roof on State Highway 16 in Auckland. Four people were taken to hospital, two in a serious condition and two in moderate condition.

    The official road toll period will end at 6am on Tuesday.

    Last year, three people died on the roads during the King's Birthday holiday weekend.

    RNZ

