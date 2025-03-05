'Moore' music and glamour to help fund cancer treatment

Nigel Moore (left) with his daughter Sophie Moore.

There will be ‘‘Moore’’. A small town is not done fundraising for a beloved native’s $800,000 cancer treatment.

Christchurch police officer Sophie Moore’s father, Gore real estate agent Nigel Moore, has banded together with family friend Karen Bellew to create a ‘‘glam’’ music event to further raise funds for his daughter’s cancer treatment.

The evening, which will take place on Thursday, March 13, boasts a lineup of 15 Southland musicians, all of whom are female.

Alongside the entertainment will be a supper and a complimentary glass of bubbly, as well as raffles and, Ms Bellew said, the opportunity for supporters to dress up and have a good time.

‘‘We are making the evening a glam event,’’ she said.

‘‘We’re saying, when was the last time on a Thursday night that you wore your fancy dress and put your suit on and got dressed up and had a little bit of fun?’’

The fun will be all in the name of raising money for Ms Moore’s ground breaking cancer treatment at the National University Hospital of Singapore, which was set to cost an estimated $800,000.

The 29-year-old was diagnosed in 2023 with peripheral T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare, aggressive type that affects less than 4% of non-Hodgkin lymphoma sufferers.

Ms Bellew would like people to pre-order the $50 tickets which are sold at all major real estate outlets in Gore or you can use the QR code on the poster or search ‘‘Eventbrite Southland Sophie’’ to find tickets online.

The concert will be held at the Town & Country Club stadium in Gore from 7pm on March 13.