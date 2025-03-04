Penguins and pixels bring conservation to classroom

People from around the world will soon be able to view a virtual replica of Flea Bay to learn about the Pohatu Penguin Sanctuary and the kororā (Little Penguin) that call it home. Photo: Supplied

The days of telling students to put away their devices are fading as a groundbreaking new project moves learning from the classroom into the virtual world.

Technology Education New Zealand resource developer Iain Cook-Bonney has spent the past year creating a virtual replica of Flea Bay on Banks Peninsula to educate students about the Pohatu Penguin Sanctuary.

Through their devices, students can explore the bay and interact with AI avatars of real sanctuary staff, learning about penguin conservation and the history of Pohatu.

Alongside this virtual experience, a Minecraft version of the bay allows students to design and build their own additions to the sanctuary.

A dedicated website will also provide teachers and students with additional resources to extend their learning beyond the digital experience.

Averil Parthonnaud, a penguin rehabber, said the Pohatu team had always dreamed of creating a 3D educational platform.

“We never thought it would be a possibility, but Iain reached out to us, and we ran this random idea past him, and he was like, you know what, I think it's do-able.”

To build the virtual Flea Bay, Cook-Bonney used aerial LiDAR scans of Banks Peninsula, importing the data into 3D modeling software before refining every detail.

As an educator for 20 years, Cook-Bonney said he was drawn to the opportunity to innovate learning.

“For the way it's delivered through the virtual world, that is revolutionary, not a lot of schools are out there doing that, or have access to that.”

He was also motivated by the chance to make Flea Bay and its conservation work accessible to a global audience.

“It’s a lovely spot, but it’s fairly remote, so this was a way to bring the world to them.”

Prototypes of the virtual sanctuary and the Minecraft world debuted at last October’s Days of Ice - a celebration of Christchurch’s connection to Antarctica - and received positive feedback.

Both projects are set to be available for schools by the start of term 2, with the goal of spreading the conservation message beyond New Zealand.

“We can teach them what we do here, and we can say, ‘hey, you guys can do this in your backyard as well’,” Parthonnaud said.