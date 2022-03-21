Covid-19: 2267 new cases in Canterbury

Photo: File image / Getty

There are 2267 new cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today and 191 in South Canterbury.

Nine Covid-related deaths have also been reported in New Zealand on Monday, including a person in their 20s.

There are 14,463 new community cases across the country, the Ministry of Health announced.

There are 1000 people in hospital, including 33 in intensive care. There 60 people in Canterbury DHB hospitals and one in South Canterbury.

The average age of people in hospital is 59.

The ministry provided vaccination data of people hospitalised in the Northern region, excluding emergency departments.

Of those included in the count, 107 cases or 18 per cent are either unvaccinated or not eligible for vaccination.

Seventeen cases - or three per cent - were partially immunised (<7 days from second dose) or have only received one dose.

Two hundred and six cases or 35 per cent were double vaccinated at least seven days before being reported as a case.

There were 226 cases or 38 per cent that had received booster at least seven days before being reported as a case.

Active cases in Canterbury as of 8am Monday. *Note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases today in Canterbury may differ from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence. Image: CDHB

The total number of publicly reported Covid-related deaths is now 184.

Of the nine people who have died, five are from Auckland region, two from Waikato, and one from Wairarapa and one from Bay of Plenty.

One of them was in their 20s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, two in their 80s and four in their 90s.

Five were men and four were women.

The location of today's new community cases is Northland (422), Auckland (3,279), Waikato (1,401), Bay of Plenty (893), Lakes (457), Hawke’s Bay (796), MidCentral (657), Whanganui (209), Taranaki (473), Tairāwhiti (259), Wairarapa (222), Capital and Coast (951), Hutt Valley (583), Nelson Marlborough (404), Canterbury (2,267), South Canterbury (191), Southern (950), West Coast (39) and Unknown (10).

The ministry also reported four million New Zealanders are now double vaccinated.

More than 95 per cent of those 12 and over have now completed their primary vaccination course.

Across New Zealand, 3,509,497 have now had their booster, which is 73 per cent of those that have become due.

More than 950,000 people can and should get their booster as soon as they can, said director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

"I can’t emphasise enough that getting boosted provides the best protection against the Omicron variant."