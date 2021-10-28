Covid update: Christchurch to stay at level 2, 89 new cases today

The Government will hold Christchurch at alert level 2, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

The two Christchurch cases have had no major exposure events and all close contacts are isolated, Hipkins said at today's 1pm press conference.

Vaccination rates were above 90 per cent for first doses, and above 70 per cent for second doses in the Bishopdale area, where one of the cases lives.

Hipkins said the alert level 2 settings continue to keep people safe by limiting gatherings, restricting worksites and use of masks and scanning.

It comes as director general of health Ashley Bloomfield revealed 89 new Covid-19 cases in the community today.

One further positive result in a MIQ worker was being investigated to see if it was a community or border-related infection.

Officials this morning have been assessing the level of risk of the two cases in Christchurch, one who travelled from Auckland a week ago with a childcare exemption after having tested negative.

The two cases live together with no other people, and a second household has already been identified as close contacts.

One of the cases worked for a trucking company and his movements were being checked. He had driven around the Christchurch area, and just north of it.

All close contacts - across three households - were now isolated.

There are two community testing centres in Christchurch, which had scaled up to meet the expected demand.

Christchurch wastewater testing had not picked up Covid-19 - there would be wider testing now done.

On Auckland. Bloomfield said Baywaters infection rate had now dropped down. Wiri, Drury, Henderson and Manurewa are now added to suburbs where anyone with symptoms should get tested.

There were only three cases in Waikato that had not yet been epidemiologically linked to the outbreak.

Earlier

Hipkins said earlier today that the Christchurch cases were not frequent users of the Covid Tracer App, and they had been quite unwell and potentially out and about in the city while infectious for several days.

Vaccination coverage of eligible people in Christchurch is 89 per cent with a first dose, and 68 per cent with a second dose. That means there are 100,000 people in the city 12 and over who are less than double-dosed.

Hamilton, Ōtorohanga cases emerge today

Meanwhile, a third person has tested positive in the small King Country town of Ōtorohanga after two cases at the weekend, linked to an outbreak in neighbouring Te Awamutu.

A child who has been attending school in Hamilton has also tested positive for Covid.

Newstead Model Country School was told of the case last night.

Yesterday the Government extended level 3 in Waikato until the end of Monday at least, but eased some restrictions by allowing outdoor picnics and the return of ECE learning - which also applies in level 3 in Auckland.

The Delta outbreak in Waikato has seeded in marginalised communities, prompting concerns that it could mirror the outbreak in Auckland and spread all over the North Island.

Of the 74 cases yesterday, six were in Waikato - all linked - and the rest were in Auckland.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said the nature of cases in Waikato was "very concerning".

"If we can't contain it in Waikato, there's no possibility of a firm boundary around Waikato so it's going to be everywhere in the North Island," he said.

He wasn't against allowing outdoor picnics in Waikato if it made the restrictions more sustainable, as long as there was a concerted and targeted public health effort on the ground to reach those marginalised groups.

"That's the huge lesson from Auckland."

He has called for measures at the boundary around Auckland to be strengthened, but Hipkins said it was too difficult, logistically and operationally, to require all travellers leaving Auckland to be fully vaccinated.