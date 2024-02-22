Cyclist pinned under vehicle in central city crash

A cyclist was taken to hospital in a serious condition after being pinned under a vehicle following a crash in central Christchurch.

Police said the collision between the vehicle and cyclist happened on Salisbury St about 5.45pm on Wednesday.

The vehicle had to be lifted to extricate the trapped cyclist.

Salisbury St was temporarily closed after the crash.

Hato Hone St John said an ambulance took one patient to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.