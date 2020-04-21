Czech men face prison after allegedly showing support for March 15 attacks

Masjid An-nur (Al Noor) mosque. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Two men are facing "terrorism support" charges in a Prague court after they allegedly showed their approval online for the March 15 attacks in Christchurch.

Czech Republic court spokeswoman Marketa Puci told Czech news agency CTK the men face up to 15 years in prison for allegedly supporting and promoting terrorism on publicly accessible computer networks.

The Czech Republic, also known by its short-form name, Czechia, is a landlocked country in Central Europe bordered by Poland to the northeast, Slovakia to the southeast, Austria to the south, and Germany to the west, making it one of only two European Union countries to be completely surrounded by the EU.

CTK reported the country's state attorney charged a man from Novy Jicin, north Moravia, over debating the terror act on the drsnysvet.cz (hard world) server, and another man from Vsetin, south Moravia, who added his comment on an article on the Novinky.cz server.

The gunman accused of the deadly attacks at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques has pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder. He also admitted the attempted murder of another 40 people, and one terrorism charge. He had previously denied the charges and was due to go on trial in June but pleaded guilty last month.

Due to the lockdown, the plea was made during a scaled-down court hearing on March 26 at the High Court in Christchurch.

CTK reported that shortly after the attacks, Czech police announced they were looking into whether some people had shown approval of this crime, mainly on the Internet and social media. Czech detectives have proposed charges in five cases so far, according to the latest data.