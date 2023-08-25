The demise of the Mighty Mitre

Demolition of Lyttelton's historic Mitre Hotel on Norwich Quay is now well advanced, creating a gap in the familiar landscape.

The category 2 heritage building was badly damaged in the 2011 earthquakes. Temporary reinforcing work helped the building maintain its shape, but that quickly deteriorated, and local residents say it's now an 'eyesore'.

In 2020 it was decided it was uneconomic to repair the heritage building, with the Council backing a decision to demolish it.

The Mitre Hotel has a strong connection with Lyttelton’s cultural past. The original hotel was built in 1849, but the site had a chequered history... The Lyttelton Times was regularly sprinkled with reports of licensing breaches and public disorder fuelled by 'Intoxicating liquor'.

In 1870, the Great Lyttelton Fire wiped out most of the central and commercial heart of the port township. However, savvy action by the Mitre's publican saw him rally prisoners from the local Gaol and seamen to create a bucket brigade. They used beer from the hotel's barrels to douse the Mitre's shingled roof and save the building.

Demolition is expected to be completed by early next month, with no immediate plans for the soon to be empty site.

By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air