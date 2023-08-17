Dickason could face 30-year sentence - legal expert

WARNING: This story contains graphic and sensitive content.

Graham and Lauren Dickason with their daughters before the murders. Photo: Facebook

A law professor believes Lauren Dickason could be facing a minimum of 30 years in prison for murdering her three daughters in their Timaru home.

A High Court jury yesterday found Dickason, 42, guilty of the murders of 6-year-old Liané, and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla.

She pleaded insanity, caused by postpartum depression.

Dickason now faces a life sentence for the murder of each child. Her sentencing date is yet to be decided.

Justice Cameron Mander said remanding Dickason in prison would be inappropriate at this time given she was under a compulsory treatment order.

She is instead being remanded at Hillmorton Hospital.

Chris Gallavin. Photo: Supplied

Massey University Law Professor Chris Gallavin told the Mike Hosking Breakfast show this morning the base level non-parole period is a decade.

“But there are a number of aggravating factors under the sentencing act that can bump that up and she ticks the box of many of those,” Gallavin said.

“I think we’re probably looking at, you know, potentially up to 30 years of minimum non-parole period.”

Hosking also asked whether Dickason’s legal team would likely appeal.

Gallavin said it is “probably a high chance.

“That’s simply because of the complexity of this case,” he said.

Legal defences mounted on the grounds of insanity were typically complex, but Dickason’s had proven even more complicated, he said.

“The really difficult thing with insanity is it’s melding psychiatric illness expertise with legal tests.”

Lauren Dickason's lawyer Anne Toohey was in tears after the jury delivered its majority murder verdict. Photo: George Heard

Illustrating that was the fact that Dickason’s trial had experts testify who were “diametrically opposed to each other”, Gallivan said.

He also questioned whether such cases should be decided by a jury.

These factors were among the grounds that an appeal could potentially be launched he said.

Killer’s parents: ‘This was not our daughter’

Dickason’s parents Malcolm and Wendy Fawkes and the extended family released a statement to media after the verdict.

“Postpartum depression is a terrible thing, as has been shown by what happened to our family on 16 September 2021.

“This was not our daughter, but a debilitating mental illness which resulted in an awful tragedy, the details of which you are by now well aware.”

They said Lianè, Karla and Maya were “taken from this life to another as a result of this crippling disease.

“We would like to thank the people of New Zealand, South Africa and from around the world who have been so understanding of the effects of postpartum depression and mental illness, and who have given us incredible support.

“The New Zealand Government agencies who have interacted with our family have reached out to us in a most generous and compassionate way. We thank the good people of New Zealand for that.”

The three Dickason girls. Photo: Wendy Fawkes' Facebook page via NZ Herald

They said there are “no winners in this tragedy.

“We would like to encourage families and individuals around the world to be aware of the symptoms of postpartum depression as early as possible, both for yourselves as well as close family and friends around you.

“If treated early and managed correctly, people can experience a full recovery. The person experiencing depression and those closest to them may not be able to recognise the signs or how serious post-partum depression can become.”

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said in a statement: “Words cannot begin to express the tragic circumstances of this investigation”.

Police extended their deepest sympathies to the families “who will never get to see Liané, Maya, and Karla grow up and live their lives”.

“I would like to acknowledge the Dickason and Fawkes families who have assisted us throughout our investigation,” Anderson said.

“I also want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our investigation team.”

Anderson said the investigation had been challenging and complex.

“Right from attending the scene on the night, to the completion of the trial, and through it all our staff have worked diligently with professionalism and empathy to bring this matter to its conclusion.

“Our heartfelt thanks also to the Timaru community and partner agencies who have continued to provide support to the families during this case.”

Earlier yesterday, Judge Cameron Mander told jury he would accept a majority verdict.

Just after 3pm on Wednesday, the jury, who had been deliberating since early afternoon on Monday, indicated it had reached a verdict.

Earlier, the jury indicated they had a question and returned to court soon after.

Justice Mander was told the group had been unable to reach a unanimous verdict and asked for instruction.

He told them that if they could not all agree - he would accept a majority verdict at this stage of deliberations.

In criminal cases, after a jury has deliberated for at least four hours and has not reached a unanimous verdict the judge may instruct them to consider a majority verdict.

A majority verdict is a verdict agreed to by all except one juror and can only occur if the foreperson states in open court there is no probability of the jury reaching a unanimous verdict, as the Juries Act stipulates.

“It is possible for you to deliver a verdict that 11 of you agree on... if only one of your number is in disagreement... then you may proceed to verdict,” he said.

“You should keep trying to reach unanimity until it is not likely for that to happen.”

The eight women and four men - selected on July 17 for this trial - retired at 1.55pm on Monday after Justice Mander gave a lengthy summing up of the case against the accused - and her defence.

Their options on Dickason’s fate were:

Guilty of murder

Guilty of the lesser alternative charge of infanticide

Act of murder proven but not guilty by reason of insanity

Act of infanticide proven but not guilty by reason of insanity

Justice Mander said there was no doubt Dickason killed the little girls and that she was very mentally unwell.

The jury must decide whether she was so disturbed that she cannot be held criminally culpable.

The jury’s verdict options were murder, the alternative charge or “partial defence” of infanticide or the full defence of insanity and Justice Mander spent much time talking them through each.

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION



Where to get help:

• Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

• What's Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

• Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111

By Anna Leask and Ben Leahy