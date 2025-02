Canterbury police want to identify the man in this photo. Photo: Police

Police want to identify the man in this photo in relation to an assault in central Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said in a statement they are hoping the person can assist with an ongoing investigation into an assault on Barbadoes St on January 23.

If you know this person call the police on 105 and quote file number 250123/0968 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.